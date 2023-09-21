Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope

Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope
(Image: Fonterra)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Fonterra officials provided scant detail on just how the co-op plans to strip out $1 billion of costs over the next seven years, but its New Zealand assets may be under the microscope.  Fonterra currently has assets in New Zealand worth $6b, and its chief financial officer, Neil Beaumont, said, “You can expect that footprint may decline a bit over time”. The co-op was implementing a range of projects that will streamline how it operates, it said earlier on Thursday.Tough timesThe message was clear: tough times are def...
CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal
Markets

CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal

The former CBL boss had some choice words for the RBNZ and SFO.

Staff reporters 5:05pm
Policy

Act’s alternative budget takes aim at public debt as well as public servants

Act lays down the challenge to National to explain how it's going to cut debt.

Jem Traylen 2:16pm
Act’s alternative budget takes aim at public debt as well as public servants
Māori Economy Free Exclusive

Māori tertiary institution pulls out of startup programme

Despite that, Callaghan Innovation says it will still support Māori entrepreneurship.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 1:15pm
Māori tertiary institution pulls out of startup programme

More Primary Sector

King Salmon earnings rebound
Primary Sector

King Salmon earnings rebound

The salmon farmer reported a $35 million profit turnaround.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Fonterra reports massive jump in FY net profit
Primary Sector

Fonterra reports massive jump in FY net profit

Net profit was $1.58b in year to July 31.

Rebecca Howard 9:15am
Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: Fonterra isn't just looking to trim fat

Let’s be clear here: $1b is not small change.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
West Coast sand miners seek to expand
Primary Sector

West Coast sand miners seek to expand

Westland Mineral Sands intends to lodge an application for another site within a month.

Staff reporters 5:00am