Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight
NZX dairy analysts say the market expects WMP prices to decrease 6.1% at the auction. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
Global dairy prices are expected to take another “significant decline” overnight, New Zealand stock exchange analysts say.The fifth Global Dairy Trade fortnightly auction of the new season will be held overnight. At the last auction, whole milk powder (WMP), which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price, plunged 8.0% to US$2,864 (NZ$4,567) a tonne – the lowest level in about three years.It saw the co-op cut its forecast payout to between $6.25 and $7.75 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), with a midp...
Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank
Economy

Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of NZ is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 4:07pm
Infrastructure

Managed retreat compensation packages recommended

Hardship, not wealth preservation, should be the basis for climate retreat compensation.

Greg Hurrell 3:45pm
Managed retreat compensation packages recommended
Climate change

Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat

Cross-party consensus is essential for a long-term approach. 

Staff reporters 9:45am
Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat

More Primary Sector

Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers
Primary Sector

Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers

It signed a A$50m conditional deal to buy vineyards on both sides of the Tasman. 

Staff reporters 1:05pm
Talley’s mussel spat gets court airing
Primary Sector Free Exclusive

Talley’s mussel spat gets court airing

NZ food giant Talley’s Group has been described as “dangerous”.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Could Happy Valley Nutrition be saved from liquidation?
Finance

Could Happy Valley Nutrition be saved from liquidation?

The administrators have 30 working days until the next creditors meeting.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Economic conditions at record low say farmers
Primary Sector

Economic conditions at record low say farmers

A net 80% of farmers say current economic conditions are bad according to the latest Federated Farmers survey results.This was the worst result since that particular question was first asked in 2016, and was a sharp drop of 15 points on January's then-record low of 65%.The ne...

Staff reporters 10 Aug 2023