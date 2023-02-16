Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Govt's $4 million may fall short of Cyclone Gabrielle's 'unprecedented' damage

Govt's $4 million may fall short of Cyclone Gabrielle's 'unprecedented' damage
(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Communication outages are one of the biggest challenges facing the agriculture sector and an initial $4 million may fall short as the extent of the damage wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle is far from clear.  The cyclone’s impact is “unprecedented” said agriculture minister Damien O'Connor when he announced the funding. Widespread power and communication outages are also a major challenge.  "Conditions continue to make it difficult to assess the full extent of crop damage, livestock losses, and disruption,&r...
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 10:50am
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
Property

Trade Me says property prices lowest since August 2021

Larger property prices fell at a faster pace across the nation. 

Staff reporters 9:23am

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Govt provides initial $4m for cyclone-hit primary sector

Damien O’Connor said the breadth of the storm’s impact was unprecedented.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Opinion Opinion

Rebecca Howard: It's not about oats versus dairy; they aren't the same

Oat milk isn't the same as dairy but it does have a place. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Primary Sector

Primary sector getting walloped by Cyclone Gabrielle

Beef + Lamb expects Cyclone Gabrielle's impact to be bigger than 1988's Cyclone Bola.

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 15 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Crown Irrigation stumped up $2m to keep KDIC alive

The crown-owned entity provided the advance on top of its existing loan.

Riley Kennedy 15 Feb 2023