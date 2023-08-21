Menu
Infant formula export volume halves in July
The value of infant formula exports dropped to $68 million in July from $158m a year earlier. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
New Zealand infant formula exports halved in July from a year earlier, compounding a 13% decline in the price simultaneously. Statistics NZ figures showed the value of infant formula exports dropped to $68 million in July from $158m a year earlier, a steeper fall than other dairy products. The value of milk powder exports fell 35% to $610m, reflecting a 17% decline in volume and a 23% slide in price, while foreign sales of milk fats such as butter fell 23% to $372m, with volumes down 7% and prices down 17%. Export values of...
