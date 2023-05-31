Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Is the government considering a fertiliser tax?

Is the government considering a fertiliser tax?
Agriculture minister Damien O'Connor said the govt is still working on how to treat agricultural emissions. (Image: NZME).
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 31 May 2023
The government is under pressure to reveal whether it is planning a fertiliser tax, which some warn will raise food prices even further.Several sources, who declined to be identified, told BusinessDesk they are preparing for the tax. The sources are inside and outside of the primary sector.  BusinessDesk has been told a tax of about $150 a tonne could be imposed on fertiliser, such as urea. The Act party's agriculture spokesman, Mark Cameron, is due to ask agriculture minister, Damien O'Connor, about the issue in Question Time...
Nearly $1b changes hands on NZX as indices rebalance
Markets Market close

Nearly $1b changes hands on NZX as indices rebalance

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,813.01, down 65.7 points or 0.55%.

Graham Skellern 6:40pm
Economy

Business confidence still low but lifting

Business confidence lifts from low levels.

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Business confidence still low but lifting
Technology

Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

The Commerce Commission thinks rural internet consumers might be getting a raw deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:40am
Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

More Primary Sector

Synlait cuts milk price forecast
Primary Sector

Synlait cuts milk price forecast

Weakening demand leads to a drop in the forecast base milk price.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:37am
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Zespri profit falls 34% from record result on dwindling sales, skinnier margins
Primary Sector

Zespri profit falls 34% from record result on dwindling sales, skinnier margins

Lower sales volumes and more expensive freight and labour squeezed margins.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023
Rural Land Co suspends dividend to buy back shares
Primary Sector

Rural Land Co suspends dividend to buy back shares

Cash previously earmarked for dividends will be used to buy shares.

Ella Somers 26 May 2023