Primary Sector

LIC's new chief information officer sees endless opportunities
Dhaya Sivakumar, LIC’s new chief information officer, has big plans. (Image: Supplied)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
Dhaya Sivakumar, LIC’s new chief information officer, says the agri-tech co-operative has a golden opportunity to further leverage what it already does well: data.“I see that as an opportunity to do a lot more with what LIC has,” he said.LIC has more than a century of data collection under its belt.It also has a cloud-based herd management system that is reportedly used by 90% of New Zealand dairy farmers already, called MINDA.Not only do they use MINDA, but they are positive about it, he said.“I’ve never been in a...
Energy

Could the EV boom run out of juice?

Battery-powered cars may go from 10% of global sales in 2021 to 40% by 2030.

The Economist 5:00am
Finance

NZ Super Fund tips another US$4.5m into Rubicon Technologies

The NZ Super Fund might be wondering whether it crossed the Rubicon.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Smoke, mirrors and delay – National’s three waters policy

National's three waters policy is only cosmetically distinct from Labour's.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

