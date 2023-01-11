Menu
Mid Canterbury feedlot at centre of M. bovis outbreak emptied

Wakanui Feedlot Drone screenshot from SAFE video. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 11 Jan 2023
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has confirmed the large Mid Canterbury feedlot at the heart of the latest Mycoplasma bovis outbreak has been depopulated.In May last year, it was believed the cattle disease had been isolated to one property – the Five Star Beef feedlot near Ashburton – following a four-year mission to try to eradicate it.However, since then, the disease had spread to nearby properties with MPI previously saying its spread was not unexpected.In its last weekly update of 2022, there were six active properties...
