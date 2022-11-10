Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

MPs clear Fonterra restructuring bill with minor tweaks

MPs clear Fonterra restructuring bill with minor tweaks
The Dairy Industry Restructuring bill will now be read a second time. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
Parliament's primary production select committee has given the thumbs-up to legislation empowering change at Fonterra to let farmers cut back the number of co-operative shares they have to hold.Chaired by Labour's Jo Luxton, the committee of four Labour MPs, three National MPs and one Act MP unanimously recommended some minor changes to the Dairy Industry Restructuring (Fonterra Capital Restructuring) Amendment Bill in the report that was published the same day as Fonterra's annual meeting in Rotorua. At the co-op’s annua...
Markets Market Close

New Zealand market falls despite strong earnings

The NZX50 fell 51.54 points, or 0.46%, to 11,091.93 points.

Riley Kennedy 6:10pm
Markets

Xero CEO steps down, ex-Google executive to take over

Accounting platform Xero posted a $16.1 million net loss for the six months ended September.

Jenny Ruth 12:35pm
Economy

Aged-care ginger group gets personal with politicians

Aged Care Matters gives PM Jacinda Ardern and finance minister Grant Robertson a wake-up call.

Jenny Ruth 12:30pm

More Primary Sector

Finance

BNZ to access cheap funding

BNZ will use its full entitlement from the Reserve Bank's $28b funding-for-lending scheme.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Finance

BNZ lifts annual net profit 7%

BNZ increased its lending to businesses by $2.5 billion in the latest year.

Jenny Ruth 09 Nov 2022
Primary Sector

Four international buyers circling Fonterra's Soprole

The four are reportedly Canada’s Saputo, France’s Lactalis, Peru’s Grupo Gloria and an unnamed Chinese company.

Rebecca Howard 07 Nov 2022
Economy

NZ not backing down from dairy fight with Canada

New Zealand is arguing its dairy exporters are effectively locked out of the Canadian market. 

Rebecca Howard 07 Nov 2022