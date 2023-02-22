NZ mines help OceanaGold surpass $1.5b in sales

The Macraes mine in Otago is expected to take a production hit. (Image: OceanaGold)

OceanaGold has reported a 30% increase in annual revenues to a record US$967.4 million (NZ$1.56 billion) for the year to December 2022 on higher gold sales out of its two New Zealand mines and ramped-up operations at its Didipio mine in the Philippines.The Toronto stock exchange-listed gold operator, the only operational gold miner in NZ, saw earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of US$382.1m, a 16% increase year-on-year with higher revenue partially offset by higher costs of sales.That was on the back of overall...