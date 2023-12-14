Menu
NZ's milk production steady with fewer cows as dairy sector becomes more efficient

NZ dairy farmers are focusing on using technology information to milk more efficiently. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
New Zealand’s dairy sector is becoming more efficient with fewer cows.Milk production remained relatively stable with 20.7 billion litres of milk containing 1.87 billion litres of milk solids processed by dairy companies in the 2022/23 season, according to the latest annual New Zealand Dairy Statistics report released today by DairyNZ and Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC).This represented a 0.4% decrease in litres produced, but a 0.3% increase in kilograms of milk solids.Declining numbersMeanwhile, the trend of declin...
