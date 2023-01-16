O'Connor heading to Europe to talk up NZ's trade agenda

Damien O'Connor says one focus is a well-functioning dispute settlement system. (Image: NZME)

Agriculture minister Damien O’Connor is heading to Europe to talk up the role of agricultural trade in climate change and food security, World Trade Organisation (WTO) reform and New Zealand agricultural innovation.“The global economy is moving through strong headwinds, which will buffet New Zealand this year,” O’Connor said. “We’re focused on supporting our exporters and in particular our primary industries to adapt as issues like climate change challenge all economies.“We will also continue to work wi...