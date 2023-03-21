Menu
Otis is coming home

Tim Ryan founded Otis Milk. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 21 Mar 2023
New Zealand firm Free Flow Manufacturing plans a dedicated plant-based milk facility this year and has signed oat milk company Otis as its foundation customer.The new facility will be capable of producing 50 million litres of plant-based milk annually.The deal will allow Otago-based Otis to return manufacturing of its popular oat milk from Sweden to NZ.According to Free Flow Manufacturing co-founder Scott Day, the demand for plant-based milk alternatives is growing.“Grocery spending on plant-based milks in New Zealand increased by 44% fro...
