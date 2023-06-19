Menu
Politics trumped spending at this year's Fieldays

The crowds returned to Fieldays 2023 and politicians were quick to follow. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
If you went to Fieldays not knowing it was an election year, you would have left certain it was.   While some New Zealanders may discount the importance of the rural vote, politicians from the sides of various fences clearly thought attending the 55th annual event was well worth the effort.   “I’d say all of Wellington is here. It must be an election year,” one Synlait supplier quipped, and a tractor dealer was quick to point out “I don’t think they’ll be buying any machinery” as one...
KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?
Infrastructure

A few months after it bought it, KiwiRail is looking to sell its freight-only ferry.

Oliver Lewis 4:21pm
Economy

NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen

The Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%.

Rebecca Howard 1:39pm
Primary Sector

Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails

The petition was considered by parliament's primary production select committee.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
