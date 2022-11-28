Menu
Positive catalysts for Fonterra

Things are looking good for 2023. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
Fonterra is heading into 2023 in good shape but its discipline around capital investment and dividend policy will be key going forward, said Jarden's head of research, Arie Dekker. Earlier this month, Fonterra announced it had agreed to sell its Chilean business to Peru’s Gloria Foods for about $1.06 billion.With Fonterra likely to retire $300-400m of debt associated with the sale, Dekker said he believed a capital return in the order of $600-700m is likely later in the 2023 calendar year.  Adding to that, last week, the leg...
