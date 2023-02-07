Price stability should come first in Reserve Bank remit, says Federated Farmers

(Image: BusinessDesk)

Current high inflation is harming wellbeing and monetary policy should be firmly focused on price stability, says Federated Farmers.The farmer lobby group made the statement in its submission on the second public consultation of the five-year review of the remit that guides monetary policy decisions.The second round of consultation kicked off in October and is focused on recommended options for the future remit that guides its decision-making.“Federated Farmers stands by its position on the need for the Reserve Bank to have a single manda...