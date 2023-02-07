Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Price stability should come first in Reserve Bank remit, says Federated Farmers

Price stability should come first in Reserve Bank remit, says Federated Farmers
(Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
Current high inflation is harming wellbeing and monetary policy should be firmly focused on price stability, says Federated Farmers.The farmer lobby group made the statement in its submission on the second public consultation of the five-year review of the remit that guides monetary policy decisions.The second round of consultation kicked off in October and is focused on recommended options for the future remit that guides its decision-making.“Federated Farmers stands by its position on the need for the Reserve Bank to have a single manda...
Opinion

Dave Corbett: ESG’s knobbly knees

In 2023, social and market pressures will force a greater shift to impact finance.

Dave Corbett 5:00am
Primary Sector

Ikea franchisee gets green light to buy more land for forestry

The land spans three different purchases.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets charts

Fundsource: Best-performing investments of past five years

There are hundreds of KiwiSaver and managed investments to choose from, but these are the best performers since 2018.

Andy Fyers 5:00am

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Ikea franchisee gets green light to buy more land for forestry

The land spans three different purchases.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Zespri liquidates company it sued for $15m

Smiling Face Limited was tipped into liquidation last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

$3,700-a-jar honey is hurting NZ beekeepers

There's an oversupply of mānuka honey and the price is tumbling, so apiarists are fleeing the industry.

Bloomberg 03 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Govt makes $700k available for upper North Island regions impacted by flooding

The funding comes after cabinet agreed on $1m for the mayoral relief fund.

Staff reporters 02 Feb 2023