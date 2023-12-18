Menu
Quotation of NZCS' shares suspended pending transaction, three directors quit in three weeks

The company produces premium seafoods. (Image: Facebook)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 18 Dec 2023
Shares in ASX-listed New Zealand Coastal Seafoods have been suspended from quotation pending the announcement of a proposed transaction.The company has lost three directors in less than a month - one of whom lasted three weeks.The company told the ASX it had requested the voluntary suspension of its company’s securities “pending an announcement to the market of a proposed transaction under Listing Rule 11.1”.That rule states that if an entity proposes to make a significant change, either directly or indirectly, to the nature o...
NZ sharemarket listless on light trade
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,564.98, up 14.78 points or 0.13%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Politics

Luxon keen on Aussie, embarrassed by plane

Being a "good security partner" is top of Christopher Luxon's list for Albanese visit.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Infrastructure

Former PM English to review social housing

The review is scheduled to be completed in March 2024.

Victoria Young 4:00pm
More Primary Sector

Ridley Corp picks up NZ's Oceania Meat Processors for $57m
Primary Sector

The company produces petfood for the US market.

Riley Kennedy 12:32pm
Hamilton council, Callaghan Innovation sell stakes in FoodWaikato
Finance

The company had managed Melody Dairies.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Cop28 made good progress says Energy Council
Primary Sector

There was also progress on new fuels and other issues.

Ian Llewellyn 15 Dec 2023
Milk production steady with fewer cows
Primary Sector

The sector is producing more milk solids from fewer cows.

Rebecca Howard 14 Dec 2023