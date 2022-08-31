See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Primary Sector

Rabobank: climate change inaction 'grim reading'

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Rabobank: climate change inaction 'grim reading'
NZ's agribusiness sector risks being excluded from some markets if it doesn't act on climate change. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 31 Aug 2022
RELATED
New Zealand’s agribusiness sector's lack of action on climate change makes for “grim reading” says a Rabobank white paper.It warns the country’s sector is at risk of market exclusion if it fails to meet its climate change obligations.The rural specialist bank has published a new white paper today, titled 'Steering into the food transition – Rethinking the climate change challenge for New Zealand food and agribusiness'.It covers where the bank sees opportunities within the climate change challenges the s...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Asleep at the wheel: the KiwiSaver GST flip-flop
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The government is trying to spin its KiwiSaver GST U-turn as rethinking a technicality, nothing more. Why not just say the obvious? This was a stuff-up.

Property
Multi-unit homes now 83% of all Auckland builds
Brent Melville | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Standalone houses accounted for only about 17% of consents in Auckland last month, down from more than 50% less than a decade ago – but things could change.

Politics
Backdown: Govt drops GST on KiwiSaver fees
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The proposal to add GST to fees charged by KiwiSaver providers has been strangled at birth after a firestorm reaction.

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.