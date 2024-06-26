Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Receivers sell three farms out of mega dairy collapse

Receivers sell three farms out of mega dairy collapse
Three farms were part of the receivership. (Image: Unsplash)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Wed, 26 Jun 2024
Bank of New Zealand-appointed receivers have sold the three farms in the Waitonui Group of dairy companies.As reported earlier, major Fonterra supplier Waitonui owed BNZ about $36.5 million.The firms in receivership are Waitonui Milltrust Agricultural Holdings General Partner, Waitonui Milltrust Agricultural Holdings Partnership, WMAH Farm Management General Partner and Waitonui Milltrust Agricultural Holdings Farm Management Partnership.According to the first receivers’ report of Andrew Grenfell and Kare Johnstone for Waitonui...
Primary Sector sponsored by
Are you thinking about what’s next for your business? Take out business term lending by 30 June to increase productivity, and you could be eligible for your share of $5 million worth of Productivity Grants. Learn more at asb.co.nz/productivity. ASB Bank Limited terms and conditions apply.
Share-trading platforms: trade barriers and light regulation
Opinion

David Chaplin: Share-trading platforms: trade barriers and light regulation

There are plenty of lightly regulated trading platforms to score a confetti hit in NZ.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC

Small businesses are feeling the pain of their electricity bills, according to the CAC.

Tom Raynel 5:00am
38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC
Markets

NZ needs to sell energy sector potential to global investors

Meridian bullish on selling NZ to the world as hydrogen plans slip.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ needs to sell energy sector potential to global investors

More Primary Sector

'Influential' a2 holds Synlait's future in its hands
Primary Sector

'Influential' a2 holds Synlait's future in its hands

'Deeply committed' Bright Dairy secured its own $130m loan too.

Rebecca Stevenson 25 Jun 2024
Campbell Parker: The former banker turned DairyNZ CEO
Primary Sector

Campbell Parker: The former banker turned DairyNZ CEO

The industry organisation has 'sharpened' its strategy to three priorities.

Riley Kennedy 24 Jun 2024
High risk of bird flu says biosecurity minister
Primary Sector

High risk of bird flu says biosecurity minister

Hoggard is less concerned about the risk to dairy cattle. 

Rebecca Howard 21 Jun 2024
Inventory glut hitting NZ Merino’s bottom line
Primary Sector

Inventory glut hitting NZ Merino’s bottom line

But it is confident in the next financial year.

Riley Kennedy 21 Jun 2024