Severe weather relief funding not fit for purpose, says O'Connor

The year's budget of $530,000 was used up in the first two months of the year. (Image: NZME)

More frequent adverse weather events have racked up the pressure on the Ministry for Primary Industries' relief funds and agriculture minister Damien O’Connor is calling for a rethink.“With climate change, severe weather events are becoming both more frequent and intense, and these have tested the resilience of rural communities. We want to front-foot this as much as possible,” he told BusinessDesk.“I have asked my officials for advice on what and how we best respond to adverse events in rural communities in the futu...