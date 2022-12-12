Synlait is more than just its relationship with A2 Milk

Outgoing chair John Penno says Synlait is strategically positioned. (Image: Synlait)

Synlait has its eye on multiple manufacturing licences for the China market and its supply contracts go far beyond A2 Milk, said outgoing chair and company co-founder John Penno. “People think about the A2 Milk relationship because everyone knows that company and how successful the partnership has been between Synlait and A2 over past few years,” he said.However, “in the China market, of the eight largest infant formula companies by volume, we work with every one of them in some way, shape or form”. That might...