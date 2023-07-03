Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Tim Mackle: leading DairyNZ was about the purpose

Tim Mackle: leading DairyNZ was about the purpose
Tim Mackle. (Image: Dairy NZ)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
For Tim Mackle, leading DairyNZ has been about “the purpose and the people”.On Friday, Mackle stepped down as chief executive of the levy-funded organisation – a job he’s had since its formation in 2008.“It’s been a big, long innings, actually,” he said.He’ll be replaced by Campbell Parker, currently CEO of GEA Farm Technologies, who takes on the job in October.Extremely privilegedA scientist by trade, with a PhD from Cornell University in the United States, Mackle’s career has been entirely...
Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?
Economy

Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?

Business and consumer confidence ticks up slightly, but economists are wary. 

Rebecca Howard 9:22am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, July 03, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, July 03, 2023
Primary Sector

Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply

The dairy company is looking for ways to take advantage of the NZ-UK free-trade agreement.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply

More Primary Sector

Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply
Primary Sector

Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply

The dairy company is looking for ways to take advantage of the NZ-UK free-trade agreement.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ sheep milk company signs 'strategic cooperation' in China
Primary Sector

NZ sheep milk company signs 'strategic cooperation' in China

Spring Sheep Milk Co, a New Zealand sheep milk firm, has signed a deal with Shenzhen Neptunus Food, a subsidiary of the Chinese pharmaceutical company, Shenzhen Neptunus Group.Prime minister Chris Hipkins attended the ceremony where the agreement was officially signed in Beijing...

Staff reporters 30 Jun 2023
Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet
Primary Sector

Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet

The "overly onerous FDA approval process" is a barrier. 

Rebecca Howard 30 Jun 2023
Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events
Finance

Loan guarantee scheme to aid recovery from NI weather events

As well as loan guarantees, a $240m concessionary finance scheme has been announced.

Jem Traylen 29 Jun 2023