Unitholders may get modicum of comfort from Fonterra's new guidance

Fonterra lifted guidance for the second time in three months. (Image: Getty)

Fonterra lifted its forecast earnings range for the second time in three months and may end up paying one of its highest dividends as it makes progress on its 2030 strategy. On Thursday, Fonterra upgraded its guidance to 50–70 cents per share from 45–60 cents per share on strong first-quarter earnings, bolstered by favourable margins in protein and cheese products. In September, the dairy co-operative lifted the range from 30–45 cents. New Zealand stock exchange-listed units of the Fonterra Shareholders’ F...