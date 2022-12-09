Menu
Primary Sector

Unitholders may get modicum of comfort from Fonterra's new guidance

Fonterra lifted guidance for the second time in three months. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
Fonterra lifted its forecast earnings range for the second time in three months and may end up paying one of its highest dividends as it makes progress on its 2030 strategy. On Thursday, Fonterra upgraded its guidance to 50–70 cents per share from 45–60 cents per share on strong first-quarter earnings, bolstered by favourable margins in protein and cheese products. In September, the dairy co-operative lifted the range from 30–45 cents. New Zealand stock exchange-listed units of the Fonterra Shareholders’ F...
Listed Companies

Downer investigates possible fraud in A$40m mistake

A large maintenance contract has been running at a loss for almost four years. 

Dan Brunskill 6:00am
Economy

Construction companies lead liquidations

Of the 186 liquidations last month, 42 were from the construction sector. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

Big gaps between NZX companies' green reporting

A snapshot of NZX companies' readiness for new climate reporting standards.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am

