Primary Sector

Zespri unlikely to list on NZX this year, says chair
(Image: Zespri)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 25 May 2023
Kiwifruit marketer Zespri is unlikely to shift its listing to the New Zealand stock exchange this year, saying its wants to give itself “adequate time” to consult with its shareholders.Last year, Zespri, now listed in the Unlisted Securities Exchange (USX), told its shareholders that strengthening the grower shareholding of the co-operative had been a focus.One option to do so was a listing on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).Under the co-operative’s rules, shareholders are limited to those individuals or entities who own...
Pacific Edge
Markets

Pacific Edge

Revenue was strong, but the company continues to invest for growth, reporting a $27m loss.

Ella Somers 10:30am
Finance

Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:25am
Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result
Listed Companies

Storms bite into Savor Group performance

But results reflect strong cashflow on the strength of its new openings.

Brent Melville 10:00am
Storms bite into Savor Group performance

