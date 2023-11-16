Menu
Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit

(Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Rio Tinto says there is "limited risk" to marine life and no health implications for people who come into contact with water or food sourced from the marine area that surrounds Southland's Tiwai Point.The Australian-listed mining multinational, the majority owner of the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS), last week released the findings of an independent report to determine whether discharges from the smelter were having an adverse effect on the coastal reserve.Environment Southland, however, isn't sold on the latest snapsho...
Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%

Queenstown-Lakes house prices continue to surge, up 6% to more than $1.3 million.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Parkable’s ramping up, will it outgrow NZ?

Parkable founder Toby Littin looks ahead as the company gains steam worldwide.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing
Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing

Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss
Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss

ANZ still wary of inflation, employment as arrears lift
ANZ still wary of inflation, employment as arrears lift

