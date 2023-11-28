Menu
Buy into Ayrburn for a snip at $6m; but wait, there's more

Buy into Ayrburn for a snip at $6m; but wait, there's more
Chris Meehan's version of 'Ayr'bnb. (Image: Winton)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
Chris Meehan says he could have built a golf course on his 60-hectare Ayrburn site, which “might” have just seen him break even.The comment is pointed, given the 160-year-old former sheep farm sits next to Millbrook golf resort and is just up the Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Road from The Hills, which is owned by jeweller and entrepreneur Sir Michael Hill. Instead, the property developer, founder and chief executive of dual-listed Winton Land is pouring between $150 million and $200m into fashioning what he believes will be a major dra...
