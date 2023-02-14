Du Val converts mortgage fund ahead of NZX float

High flyers: Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke. (Image: Supplied)

Investors in Du Val Group’s mortgage fund will see their money locked in until the group finalises its plans for an initial public offering on the New Zealand stock exchange, at least until the end of this year.The offer, including a 25% sweetener for existing fund holders to leave their money in, comes as the group embarks on a restructuring of its operations, merging its property development, construction and management assets into Du Val Property Group. Investors in the mortgage fund, which is operated by Du Val Capital Partners,...