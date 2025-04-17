Menu
ComCom rubberstamps Woolworths ready-meal deal

Beak & Johnston has sold ready-meals to Woolworths for over 37 years. (Image: NZME)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Thu, 17 Apr 2025
The Commerce Commission granted clearance for Woolworths Group to acquire ready-meal manufacturer Beak & Johnston.Through facilities in New Zealand and Australia, Beak & Johnston (B&J) makes and supplies ready-to-eat meals under its brands to grocery retailers, wholesalers, and food service providers. It also makes private-label food products for supermarkets and has been in business with Woolworths for over 37 years. ComCom chair John Small said the regulator was satisfied the acquisition was unlikely to “subst...
