See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Retail

Costco's plans: First Auckland, then Christchurch, maybe Wellington

Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 12 Jul 2022

Costco's plans: First Auckland, then Christchurch, maybe Wellington
Bulk-buyer down under: Costco's Australian managing director, Patrick Noone. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 12 Jul 2022
RELATED
Costco will only open more stores in New Zealand if its Auckland mega-store at Westgate succeeds, with expansion to Christchurch, then Wellington, on the cards, says the Australian managing director of the US retail mega-chain, Patrick Noone.Speaking to BusinessDesk after an investors’ lunch in Sydney last Thursday where Noone was placed alongside prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Noone said Auckland was the obvious starting place because of the sheer scale at which Costco seeks to operate its low-cost shopping model.“We typically look...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Energy
NZ has hydrogen export advantage if it acts soon
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 12 Jul 2022

Modelling suggests around 8% of NZ’s energy demand could be met by green hydrogen in 2050.

Opinion
Who Says NZ Businesses are Getting Soft?
David Cormack | Tue, 12 Jul 2022

A prolific social media gadfly of the left, communications consultant David Cormack is also a small business owner. Hearing Christopher Luxon say NZ businesses were “going soft” made his blood boil.

Charities FREE
Charity hospitals, philanthropists covering health system gaps
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 12 Jul 2022

With the public health system under pressure, charity hospitals and philanthropists are stepping up.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.