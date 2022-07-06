See full details
Retail

Govt plans for grocery commissioner well received

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Govt plans for grocery commissioner well received
David Clark, minister of commerce and consumer affairs, announced plans for a grocery commissioner. (Image: BusinessDesk)
The overall response to the government's plans to have a grocery commissioner for New Zealand by mid-2023 and give the position some teeth has been well received.The minister of commerce and consumer affairs, David Clark, announced on Wednesday that the government will establish a grocery commissioner to hold the sector to account and ramp up the competition.The NZ Food and Grocery Council welcomed the announcement and said “a hard-nosed approach is exactly what is needed"."This is the right way to go to ensure that happens,...

