Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Labour Inspectorate probes glasses retailer Lentes and Marcos

Labour Inspectorate probes glasses retailer Lentes and Marcos
Lentes and Marcos' sole director, Roei Reiss. (Image: LinkedIn)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
The Labour Inspectorate has opened an investigation into an Auckland glasses retailer, which has left its current and former staff out of pocket.Lentes and Marcos (Spanish for lenses and frames) operates at several retail stores across Auckland, including at some of the city’s well-known shopping venues such as Commercial Bay, Sylvia Park and Westfield Newmarket.Founded in 2013, the company sells Spanish-inspired glasses and also has optometrists. While it trades as Lentes and Marcos, the company is registered as Vatocel (PTY) Limite...
Energy

Future electricty prices 'perplexing'

A Forsyth Barr analyst suspects some mispricing of wholesale electricity futures.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets

Earnings season forecast is for sunny results

Analysts say February reports will feature robust growth and few downgrades.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Energy

How Vector weathered the last flood

A look at how Vector got through the last flood and is preparing for the next.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Retail

Listed Companies

New CFO for My Food Bag

The meal-kit firm has a new finance chief. 

Staff reporters 07 Feb 2023
Retail

Luxury furniture businesses in Parnell wrecked by flooding

Within two hours last Friday night, The Strand in Parnell was completely flooded.

Ella Somers 04 Feb 2023
Retail

Auckland retailers took a 20% hit on flood day

Friday's flooding hit consumer spending but the whole month was down.

Staff reporters 03 Feb 2023
Retail

Briscoes boosts sales 5.6%

The retailer expects a record net profit of over $88m when it announces full-year results and a final dividend later in March.

Dan Brunskill 03 Feb 2023