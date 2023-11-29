Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

New CFO for Warehouse Group

New CFO for Warehouse Group
(Image: The Warehouse Group)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
Mark Stirton has been appointed Warehouse Group chief financial offer, effective April 1, 2024.For the past seven years Stirton has been CFO, and before that group financial director, at Mr Price Group in South Africa, one of the largest retailers in South Africa.In addition to his chartered accountancy qualifications, he holds an MBA from the University of Barcelona.He “brings a wealth of experience in the omni-channel value retail market from his time with Mr Price Group and will bring significant strategic, executional and financial ex...
100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan
Policy

100 days and counting for 'hugely ambitious' plan

The list includes 49 actions.

Rebecca Howard 4:00pm
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was expected but the higher track is a surprise. 

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone
Economy

RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone

The move was widely expected by the market. 

Rebecca Howard 2:12pm
RBNZ stays on hold at 5.5%, strikes more hawkish tone