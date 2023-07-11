Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Pierre van Heerden appointed first Grocery Commissioner

Pierre van Heerden appointed first Grocery Commissioner
Pierre van Heerden. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
Pierre van Heerden has been appointed the country’s first Grocery Commissioner.In its final report into the grocery industry, released last year, the Commerce Commission recommended the creation of an independent regulator to police the supermarket sector after it found it to be earning $1m a day in excess profit because of competition.Commerce minister Duncan Webb announced the appointment of van Heerden, who was most recently chief executive of Mojo Coffee and previously chair of the Food and Grocery Council of NZ, on Monday.  '...
'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes
Economy

'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes

The consensus is for the benchmark OCR to stick at 5.5% for months.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Energy

Huntly outage makes tight electricity supply tighter

The power station's gas-fired unit five could be out for the rest of the month.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Huntly outage makes tight electricity supply tighter
Economy

EU foreign direct investment into NZ could spike 80% under FTA

The stock of foreign direct investment in NZ from the EU was $15.5 billion in 2021.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
EU foreign direct investment into NZ could spike 80% under FTA