Popular Auckland restaurant Vivace avoids liquidation – for now

Vivace's Mandy Lusk. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
Popular Auckland restaurant Vivace has avoided being put into liquidation – for now.In August, the Inland Revenue Department applied to liquidate Vivace Restaurant. The matter was called on Friday in the high court at Auckland.However, with agreement of the company’s and IRD's counsel, Jacque Lethbridge and Cloete Van Der Merwe respectively, Justice Geoffrey Venning granted an adjournment.Lethbridge told the court the company was a casualty of covid-19.The company’s directors were “working hard” with finan...
Public sector

Public service needs to break down siloes

Hughes wants chief executives to work as a team but will that blur accountability?

Jem Traylen 1:40pm
Infrastructure

Mayor wants just opened sound stage sold by January

Council approved a sale in May. 

Dan Brunskill 1:15pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Six big things for Patsy Reddy to fix

NZ Rugby has a credible way forward with Patsy Reddy at the helm.

Trevor McKewen 1:13pm

Hospitality

Hospitality bounces back to $13.4b, takeaways up

Hospitality sales are well up on last year and are now surpassing pre-covid levels.

Brent Melville 05 Dec 2022
Tourism

US entrepreneur at helm of Queenstown Marina plans

A US tech entrepreneur's persistence got Lake Wakatipu's first large vessel marina off the drawing board and into the water.

Staff reporters 02 Dec 2022
New acting CEO for Restaurant Brands NZ

Restaurant Brands has found immediate replacements for the looming retirements of its long-serving chief executive and chief financial officer.    The fast-food operator said New Zealand chief Arif Khan has today started as group operating officer and will act as group CEO when R...

Staff reporters 01 Dec 2022
Retail

The Warehouse: where shareholders aren't getting a bargain

Shareholders wanted answers to some hard questions at the retailer's annual meeting in Auckland today.

Riley Kennedy 25 Nov 2022