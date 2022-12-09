Popular Auckland restaurant Vivace avoids liquidation – for now

Vivace's Mandy Lusk. (Image: Supplied)

Popular Auckland restaurant Vivace has avoided being put into liquidation – for now.In August, the Inland Revenue Department applied to liquidate Vivace Restaurant. The matter was called on Friday in the high court at Auckland.However, with agreement of the company’s and IRD's counsel, Jacque Lethbridge and Cloete Van Der Merwe respectively, Justice Geoffrey Venning granted an adjournment.Lethbridge told the court the company was a casualty of covid-19.The company’s directors were “working hard” with finan...