2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network

CEO Mark Callander said customer availability should come by the end of the year. (Image: 2degrees)
Ben Moore
Tue, 16 May 2023
2degrees will test its new satellite mobile connectivity service later this month, in advance of a more general release of the service.The telco formed a partnership with Lynk Global, a US-based company that specialises in providing satellite-to-cellular services.On May 25, 2degrees will run a test to confirm the viability of the connection by heading to an area with no signal 30 minutes north of Whanganui.Lynk has already rolled out its service in more than two dozen countries.One NZ, formerly Vodafone NZ, is also working towards satellite-ena...
