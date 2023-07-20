Menu
AI is changing news publishing, not journalism

AI is changing news publishing, not journalism
BD AI is the bot that turns every NZX release into a short news story.
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
BusinessDesk’s publisher Matt Martel took to the stage on Wednesday evening to explain how the outlet uses artificial intelligence across its operations.The event was hosted by BusinessDesk and the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand (PRINZ) in the NZME building.The artificial intelligence (AI) features that are being rolled out have primarily been driven by the head of data and AI, Andy Fyers, working with Turkey-based development firm PlusClouds.Martel’s interest in using emerging tech to enhance news offerings stems from hi...
Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ's biggest projects
Property

Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects

The site is home to what’s believed to be NZ’s largest building refurbishment.

Staff reporters 10:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 20, 2023
Podcasts

Tāwhaki is building a South Island space hub that's good for the land

Plus, why tech job listings have plummeted.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Tāwhaki is building a South Island space hub that's good for the land

Can you trust Meta's open source AI?
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Can you trust Meta’s open source AI?

Meta has made its most significant play in the area of artificial intelligence.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Rocket-fishing now part of Rocket Lab's business as usual, says Peter Beck
Technology

Rocket-fishing now part of Rocket Lab’s business as usual, says Peter Beck

Beck says recovering its rockets has now become “operationalised”.

Ben Moore 19 Jul 2023
NZ directors are already embracing AI in their businesses
Technology

NZ directors are already embracing AI in their businesses

Most NZ company directors are optimistic about the rise of artificial intelligence.

Greg Hurrell 18 Jul 2023
Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened
Markets

Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened

CEO says drivers of 5G rollout are still strong.

Ben Moore 17 Jul 2023