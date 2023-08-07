Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps

Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps
Demand for the iPhone 14 model is tapering off as the company prepares to unveil the next version. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
By Mark GurmanApple posted its third straight quarter of declining sales and predicted a similar performance in the current period, hurt by an industry-wide slump that has sapped demand for phones, computers and tablets.After the company reported a revenue decline of 1.4% in the fiscal third quarter, chief financial officer Luca Maestri said on a conference call that Apple’s performance would be similar this period. An additional drop would mark the longest streak of declines in two decades – a startling slowdown for the world&...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,934.24, down 8.96 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance

Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration

Administrators hope for better outcome than liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 6:25pm
Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration
Primary Sector

Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing

Bottom trawling is the industry's No 1 issue, but fixing it seems a tall order.

Jem Traylen 3:15pm
Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing

More Technology

Scott Tech wins $12m deal with McCain Canada
Markets

Scott Tech wins $12m deal with McCain Canada

Providing an automated palletising system.

Ben Moore 03 Aug 2023
Business of Tech podcast: can good data help tackle climate change?
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: can good data help tackle climate change?

Emmissions accountability starts with emmissions accounting.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 03 Aug 2023
Upstart Nation? If only we were that ambitious for tech
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Upstart Nation? If only we were that ambitious for tech

There's a perception in the industry that we lack the ability to scale up activity.

Peter Griffin 03 Aug 2023
The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 01 Aug 2023