Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy backs Aspiring Materials

Aspiring Materials takes olivine-containing rock and processes it into products including magnesium hydroxide, which can draw down CO2. (Image: Aspiring Materials)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
The founders of a Christchurch startup developing carbon sequestration technology have been named as fellows of Breakthrough Energy, an initiative started by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.It’s not the first international recognition for Aspiring Materials, which this month had its technology featured as part of the XPRIZE carbon removal competition, an ongoing global competition sponsored by Elon Musk.On Tuesday, Breakthrough Energy announced 28 new members of its fellows programme, including Aspiring co-founders Christopher Oze and Allan...
