Xavier English sees a thriving news media industry, just not where you might expect it. (Image: Xavier English)

</frame>

News of the news media has been pretty grim throughout 2024, with cutbacks and closures dominating the headlines.

To many, this is a sign that the writing is on the wall for an industry that's been struggling since the heady paper-based days of the 1990s.

But Xavier English says those people are just looking in the wrong places.

English joins us to talk about five Kiwi companies he says are redefining what 'news media' means in 2024.

We also give our takes on Apple's big AI news and how it might change the game.

Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts

Reading list

Featured in the podcast

From around the web