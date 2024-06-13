News of the news media has been pretty grim throughout 2024, with cutbacks and closures dominating the headlines.
To many, this is a sign that the writing is on the wall for an industry that's been struggling since the heady paper-based days of the 1990s.
But Xavier English says those people are just looking in the wrong places.
English joins us to talk about five Kiwi companies he says are redefining what 'news media' means in 2024.
We also give our takes on Apple's big AI news and how it might change the game.
Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts
Reading list
Featured in the podcast
- Apple Intelligence on your iPhone probably requires an upgrade - CNBC
- Apple brings ChatGPT to Siri as it debuts ‘Apple Intelligence’ at WWDC 2024 - The Guardian
- Apple push into AI could spark smartphone upgrade ‘supercycle’ - The Guardian
- Rod Drury: Apple Intelligence - a decision to make - LinkedIn
- Adobe overhauls terms of service to say it won't train AI on customers' work - The Verge
- Our five featured media startups: Supermix, Letterboxd, Spalk, Substack, Girls That Invest
- Coffeezilla's Youtube channel
From around the web
- The TED AI Show: What really went down at OpenAI and the future of regulation w/ Helen Toner - TED
- Google Will Track Your Location For The Next 180 Days—Then It Stops - Forbes
- AI Is Your Coworker Now. Can You Trust It? - Wired
- 8 FREE courses to master AI in 2024 - Jeorg Storm
- Dirty data an AI sticking point for New Zealand firms - NZ Herald
- The AI gold rush is hitting a 'bottleneck' that could spell disaster for Google and Meta - Forbes