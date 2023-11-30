Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Business of Tech podcast: 2023 was the year of AI, where will it head in 2024?

Business of Tech podcast: 2023 was the year of AI, where will it head in 2024?
(Images: Simply Privacy/Frankly AI)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
Artificial intelligence exploded onto the scene in a major way in 2023, establishing foundations for a level of disruption that we don't yet fully understand.In this episode, we speak to Simply Privacy's Frith Tweedie and Frankly AI's Matt Ensor about what we saw in the AI market this year and where we might see it go in 2024.We also share our thoughts about the new government's ministerial make-up and what that might mean for NZ's tech industry.Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts.Reading li...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer
Finance

Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer

The smoke signals are hinting that a deal might land soon.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy

NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well

The debt management office will tender $500 million nominal NZ government bonds. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ govt bond tender tipped to perform well
Opinion

Julia Jones: The future for insurance in NZ

There is an urgent need for investment that is not only robust but also future-relevant.  

Julia Jones 5:00am
The future for insurance in NZ

More Technology

Spark bolsters resilience with satellite-backed towers
Infrastructure

Spark bolsters resilience with satellite-backed towers

Starting with five temporary satellite connected cell towers around the country.

Ben Moore 5:00am
AI dominates tech
Opinion

Peter Griffin: AI dominates tech

Did I think ChatGPT would spawn something this big? Hell, no!

Peter Griffin 5:00am
We have to praise Serato like we should
Law & Regulation

We have to praise Serato like we should

Right about now, InMusic says it's time to stop the deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
ERoad half-year earnings reflect straighter steering
Markets

ERoad half-year earnings reflect straighter steering

Cash burn under control, strong potential in North America.

Ben Moore 29 Nov 2023