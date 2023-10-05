Whoever wins the vote at the election, it is going to be a very different government than we have had for most of the past six years. Part of that, is going to be overseeing the contuing digitalisation of business, government and pretty much every other part of our society.

One big project will be enabling digital identification for the residents of Aotearoa, a move that is working its way through the grinding gears of our own parliamentary processes with the Digital Identity Trust Framework Act.

The University of the Sunshine Coast's Dr Erica Mealy talks us through what's going on with digital ID in Australia, and some of the pitfalls that we should be thinking about as head toward it ourselves.

We also look at some of NZ's industry bodies and what they are looking for from the government as the election looms.

