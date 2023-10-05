Whoever wins the vote at the election, it is going to be a very different government than we have had for most of the past six years. Part of that, is going to be overseeing the contuing digitalisation of business, government and pretty much every other part of our society.
One big project will be enabling digital identification for the residents of Aotearoa, a move that is working its way through the grinding gears of our own parliamentary processes with the Digital Identity Trust Framework Act.
The University of the Sunshine Coast's Dr Erica Mealy talks us through what's going on with digital ID in Australia, and some of the pitfalls that we should be thinking about as head toward it ourselves.
We also look at some of NZ's industry bodies and what they are looking for from the government as the election looms.
Reading list
Mentioned on the podcast
- A national digital ID scheme is being proposed - an expert weighs in - The Conversation
- Australians could get a national digital identity within a year - 9News
- NZTech manifesto stresses importance of technology to NZ’s future
- Election 2023: TUANZ position papers
- BusinessNZ - election priorities for a better future
- Drive Electric - 2023 election manifesto
From around the web
- Tech leaders welcome National's tech policy – with reservations - BusinessDesk
- Govt invests $5.4m in new runway for Tāwhaki Aerospace - BusinessDesk
- NZ software company sold to UK data-tech company - BusinessDesk
- Amazon Used Secret ‘Project Nessie’ Algorithm to Raise Prices - Wall Street journal
- Kiwi startup Letterboxd gets a new owner - New York Times
- ‘Biggest act of copyright theft in history’: thousands of Australian books allegedly used to train AI model - The Guardian
- Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott on how AI and art will coexist in the future - The Verge
- Google’s claim that search users have choice is “bogus,” Microsoft CEO tells judge - Ars Technica
- How the Elon Musk biography exposes Walter Isaacson - The Verge
- Crypto Island - a podcast investigation into the crypto world at its frenzied heights