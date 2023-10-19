On this episode, we chat with Emma-Kate Greer, 2degrees' chief corporate affairs officer, whose duties include overseeing the telco's emissions reduction and sustainability efforts.

She shares why 2degrees has gone with science-based targets and how it plans to get there, offering a frank look at the challenges faced by the telecommunication industry.

Emma-Kate also offers some insight into where New Zealand Inc might need to focus in order to maintain our clean, green look in the coming years.

Also, we discuss which tech policies will be on the chopping block under a National government with Act behind it and recount some of the promises the party made in the lead-up to the election.

This episode was sponsored by 2degrees.

