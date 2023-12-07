This week, we look back at the New Zealand tech stock market in 2023 to understand where priorities lie for those investing their capital into the industry and which stocks to watch in 2024.

We speak to three financial markets specialists, Clare Capital’s founder Mark Clare and Joshua Dale and Stephen Ridgewell from Craigs Investment Partners, to hear about the positives and negatives of higher rates and constrained capital for tech.

Plus, they share what they expect to see as things start to warm up again next year.

We also discuss the NZ winners and losers on the Nasdaq and how artificial intelligence has helped boost the big US stocks.

