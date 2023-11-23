Easy Crypto's chief executive and co-founder, Janine Grainger, joins us to explain why she and her team decided to launch a locally owned wallet and the NZDD stablecoin pegged to the NZ dollar and backed 1:1 by funds in the bank.

Plus, we discuss the biggest tech story of the year, the ousting of OpenAI founding CEO Sam Altman, and why the news should matter to Kiwis and their businesses.

