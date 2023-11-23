Easy Crypto's chief executive and co-founder, Janine Grainger, joins us to explain why she and her team decided to launch a locally owned wallet and the NZDD stablecoin pegged to the NZ dollar and backed 1:1 by funds in the bank.
Plus, we discuss the biggest tech story of the year, the ousting of OpenAI founding CEO Sam Altman, and why the news should matter to Kiwis and their businesses.
Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts.
Reading list
From the episode
- Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin - BusinessDesk
- What the Heck Just Happened at OpenAI?? - Slate
- Sam Altman is still trying to return as OpenAI CEO - The Verge
- Emmett Shear full clip (uncensored) - x.com
From the web
- ‘Cell tower in the sky’: Does Elon Musk’s Starship blowing up, again, put One NZ’s promise of mobile-to-satellite service in 2024 at risk? - NZ Herald
- Microsoft chief says ‘no OpenAI’ without tech giant’s involvement - The Guardian
- Some Microsoft employees fume over the company's open offer to hire hundreds of OpenAI staff - Business Insider
- Three Interesting Predictions on How the OpenAI Crisis Will Impact the Future of AI - The Algorithmic Bridge
- CEO of world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange pleads guilty to money laundering violations - CNN
- The Optus chief was right to quit, but real change is unlikely at the telco until bigger issues are fixed - The Conversation