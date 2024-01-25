Tech reporter and commentator Rob O'Neill says he likes to "get down among the weeds", and in our first episode for the year, he does exactly that.

We speak to Rob, senior writer for Reseller News, about what he's seeing in his reporting on the IT industry in NZ and his view of the future for all of the work that's been done on the now-dead water reform and Te Pūkenga IT transformation projects.

Plus, more AI talk, VR/AR, disinformation, and expecting the unexpected.

Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts.

Reading list

Discussed with Rob

In other news