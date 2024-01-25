Tech reporter and commentator Rob O'Neill says he likes to "get down among the weeds", and in our first episode for the year, he does exactly that.
We speak to Rob, senior writer for Reseller News, about what he's seeing in his reporting on the IT industry in NZ and his view of the future for all of the work that's been done on the now-dead water reform and Te Pūkenga IT transformation projects.
Plus, more AI talk, VR/AR, disinformation, and expecting the unexpected.
Reading list
Discussed with Rob
- Government orders tools down on $532M Three Waters ICT project- Reseller News
- Infor bags cornerstone role in $532M 'Three Waters' software rollout - Reseller News
- Facing sunset, Te Pukenga shutters $220M digital transformation plan - Reseller News
- Accenture NZ reports 56 per cent surge in profits - Reseller News
- Kiwi hi-tech firms forecast to accelerate offshore hiring - Reseller News
- NZ to get new $160m submarine fibre cable - BusinessDesk
In other news
- Mistral becomes the talk of Davos as business leaders seek AI gains- Financial Times
- Australia plans to regulate 'high-risk' AI - Tech Xplore
- AI is destabilizing ‘the concept of truth itself’ in 2024 election - The Washington Post
- The Rabbit R1 is an AI-powered gadget that can use your apps for you - The Verge
- Apple Vision Pro: $3,499 headset finally gets release date - BBC News