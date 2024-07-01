The latest Shaping Business report was unveiled during a breakfast event at NZME HQ last week. (Image: 2degrees)

It's the fifth year for 2degrees' Shaping Business report that covers the state of business across New Zealand.

Once again, we're bringing you a deep dive into the report with a panel of eminent business figures.

This year, the panel includes 2degrees' chief executive Mark Callander, Deloitte partner Anna Fitzgibbon and Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges.

They cover business confidence, hybrid working, skills shortages, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and more.

This episode is sponsored by 2degrees Business.

