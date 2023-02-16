Comms minister non-committal on network resilience

Ginny Andersen says the telco industry is working diligently to restore communications. (Image: Getty)

Just two weeks into the job, new digital economy and communications minister Ginny Andersen is working through one of the biggest communications catastrophes New Zealand has faced.Thousands of people in the Northland, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions have been left without the ability to contact their friends and families as power outages and cut cables knocked out all internet and voice communications.Only those who happened to have an old copper-network landline, or a satellite connection and backup power have been able to get any messa...