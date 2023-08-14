Menu
Datacom looks to engage high schoolers with IT

Managing director Justin Gray said research showed 22% of students worry an IT career would be boring. (Image: Datacom)
Ben Moore
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
Datacom has built a free IT skills training portal that is aimed at giving high school students a taste of what a career in the industry might be like.Managing director Justin Gray told BusinessDesk Datacom research found that 40% of young people consider technology and digital as a career option, but only 5% pursue it.“That comes from people probably having a bit of fear,” he said.“In that research, we found about 34% felt they didn't have the skills, and 22% thought it might be boring. What we need to do is get to people...
