DIA on track with public service GenAI guidance

Minister Judith Collins said the rollout of GenAI to the public service had a lot of potential but needed to be done responsibly. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
The Department of Internal Affairs has laid out plans for how it expects the public service to use generative artificial intelligence responsibly.Last week, the department (DIA) released a one-page strategy framework that was light on detail but heavy on buzzwords.On Monday, this was followed up by more comprehensive guidance in the form of a subsite on the DIA’s main digital transformation information website.Minister for Digitising Government Judith Collins said generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools could improve the public s...
Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Fully self-funded, Lumin has found success by being the go-to online app for pdf files.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 5:00am
Wellington-based fintech Hnry is launching in the UK, targeting four million sole traders.Founded in 2017, the move comes five years after it launched in Australia in 2020.Its combined Australasian market has grown by 58% over the past two years after its $35 million Series B rai...

Staff reporters 05 Feb 2025
Falling market share and margins in the broadband market look entrenched.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Feb 2025