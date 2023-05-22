Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Good news ahead of tough times for NZ tech investment

Good news ahead of tough times for NZ tech investment
TIN’s Greg Shanahan is optimistic as offshore investment rose despite a global crunch. (Image: NZME)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 22 May 2023
New Zealand’s tech investment bucked the global trend in 2022, reaching a total of $726 million, up 8% from 2021, according to the latest tech investment report from the Technology Investment Network.But that’s likely to be a peak for some time ahead as the money that was funnelled in from venture capital (VC) firms in 2020 and 2021 starts to dry up. This was reflected in the significant drop-off in the second half of the 2022 calendar year.The totals raised in 2021 and 2022 show a peak and a decline through 2022. (Image: TIN Techno...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Finance

Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m

Bizcap's receivers have already retired from their receivership.

Riley Kennedy 11:30am
Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

More Technology

Get ready for Tim Cook's riskiest move at Apple
Technology

Get ready for Tim Cook's riskiest move at Apple

As people tire of rival's metaverse, the CEO comes up with a mixed-reality headset.

Bloomberg 21 May 2023
Story-telling: NZ gaming sector's secret weapon?
Technology Free

Story-telling: NZ gaming sector's secret weapon?

The game developer believes there is an international demand for authentic storytelling within games - technology will bring stories to life.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 20 May 2023
Humans shed genetic information everywhere they go
Technology

Humans shed genetic information everywhere they go

There is enough of it to easily identify individuals.

The Economist 20 May 2023
Signs of recession in latest IT hiring survey
Economy

Signs of recession in latest IT hiring survey

Firms are reversing hiring intentions for a key group in the IT sector.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 May 2023