Govt needs to work hard to be ‘AI ready’

Govt needs to work hard to be ‘AI ready’
The simplest way for the NZ government to raise its AI readiness score would be to introduce a national AI strategy. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
New Zealand makes a poor showing in a recent report from Oxford Insights that looks at governmental artificial intelligence readiness.The Government AI Readiness Index 2023, released in December, ranks NZ 49th out of the 193 countries included, sandwiched between Latvia and Oman. The report aimed to answer the question: “How ready is a given government to implement AI (artificial intelligence) in the delivery of public services to their citizens?”Each country is given a rating out of 100 based on Government, Technology and Data...
